ANC must not seek candidates for president from outside: Mpumalanga chair Mandla Ndlovu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The re-elected chair of the ANC in Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu, says he does not believe the party should look for its next president outside its current leadership.

Doing this, he said, would point to a leadership crisis in the party, as there are more than 80 members of the national executive committee (NEC), nine provincial leadership structures and dozens of regional and branch leaders who could potentially lead the ANC in 2027.

Though Ndlovu did not specifically mention Patrice Motsepe, it was clear he was referring to the billionaire businessman, as he is the only person being lobbied to stand for the position despite not being in any of the party’s leadership structures.

Ndlovu told the Sunday Times this week that he does not believe there is a situation in the ANC that requires the party to look for a leader outside of its structures. He said he was not ruling it out as a possibility, but such a move would point to a crisis in leadership.

His preference would be for the ANC membership to first assess the current crop of leaders before considering lobbying someone who is not in any leadership structure. Such a move, Ndlovu said, would effectively mean the delegates at the 2022 national conference made mistakes electing the current leaders, and this is something he does not believe to be true.

“My view is that if we go out of the leadership structures of the ANC, it will mean that there is a crisis of leadership in the movement, which is not the case. Therefore, there is no need for branches of the ANC to go out looking for a candidate to be the president of the ANC,” he said.

According to me, you start internally and see if you don’t have a suitable candidate. You start from the top seven, excluding those that are not available in the top seven. If you don’t get a suitable candidate, then you go to the NEC, and I don’t think that from the entire NEC you can fail to get a suitable candidate; but then if we fail, then we can look at other options — Mandla Ndlovu, Mpumalanga ANC chair

“I’m not ruling out the possibility of any member of the ANC being elected to any leadership responsibility, as provided [for] in our constitution, but I’m saying that our starting point will be to first put the leadership that was elected in our last conference through the eye of the needle. We should do a thorough assessment in the context of the renewal agenda of the ANC, and it’s only at the conclusion of that process where branches of the ANC can make a determination on the leadership question.”

Ndlovu said he was speaking cautiously as the ANC has not opened the succession debate, but this is something he had recently reflected on when he addressed ANC members in one of the Mpumalanga regions.

“According to me, you start internally and see if you don’t have a suitable candidate. You start from the top seven, excluding those that are not available in the top seven. If you don’t get a suitable candidate, then you go to the NEC, and I don’t think that from the entire NEC you can fail to get a suitable candidate; but then if we fail, then we can look at other options.”

Ndlovu said the ANC had only once in its history elected a president who was not serving in structures of the party, and that was when its youth league approached James Moroka to lead the ANC in 1949. At that time, Ndlovu said, there was a leadership crisis and Moroka was able to lead the party from 1949 to 1952.

This type of crisis was not present ahead of the ANC’s 2027 national conference, he added.

Ndlovu also poured cold water on views that the party’s current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, should be lobbied to seek a third term in the absence of capable candidates. He said Ramaphosa should not be lobbied into making the same mistake as Thabo Mbeki in 2007, when Mbeki was involved in a political battle to remain president of the ANC to influence his succession and block rival Jacob Zuma.

“Since the unbanning of the ANC, it has been part of our democratic processes to elect new leaders as part of reviving mandates from our branches.

“Two terms for a president of the ANC is enough. Just like former presidents Mbeki and Zuma, the president [Ramaphosa] has done his part, and it will not be a wise move for him to contest for a third term.”