Mbalula dares ‘Jozi mermaid’ Zille to swim in Dunoon floods after Joburg stunts

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has challenged DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille to 'swim' in the flooded streets of Dunoon, Cape Town. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has challenged DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille to “swim” in the flooded streets of Dunoon, Cape Town.

The jab comes in response to Zille’s recent viral campaign tactics, where she highlighted service delivery failures in Johannesburg.

Dunoon was hit by severe flooding over the weekend as heavy rainfall and strong winds caused widespread disruption across the city.

Taking to X, Mbalula posted a series of videos documenting the submerged streets. One post was captioned: “A dam in the streets of Dunoon for Zille to swim in, right where her DA governs.”

Recently, Zille’s campaign efforts went viral after she filmed herself navigating flooded roads in ANC-run municipalities to expose infrastructure neglect. On one occasion she filmed herself navigating a flooded road in an inflatable boat and a kayak.

Zille previously paddled through a massive, water-filled pothole while wearing a wetsuit, mask and snorkel.

While supporters applauded her for forcing immediate government action, critics dismissed the acts as politically motivated ahead of the local government elections.

Mbalula used the Dunoon disaster as an opportunity to highlight what he perceives as a double standard in DA governance.

“One wonders how the DA-led city will respond to the flooding crisis in many working-class neighbourhoods,” Mbalula remarked. “They will probably be silent. They will not perform the drama they did in Joburg. Maybe we have an opportunity to build our own narrative.”

This is Du Noon, Ward 104 where recently we won a by-election. It’s been raining heavily in Cape Town. One wonders how the DA-led city will respond to the flooding crisis in many working class neighbourhoods.



They will probably be silent. They will not do the drama they did in… pic.twitter.com/r8chGljpb6 — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) April 19, 2026

When social media users pointed out that the Dunoon flooding was a result of a natural weather event, Mbalula argued that Zille’s Johannesburg stunts also took place during active rainfall.

“You thought the flood here was caused by what? “The Jozi mermaid can’t fool everyone.”

Mbalula wasn’t the only one poking fun at the DA. Other opposition figures joined the fray.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James echoed the sentiment, asking, “Where’s that Jozi mermaid?”

MK Party MP Mzwanele Manyi joked, “Only the Zille rubber boat can navigate in Dunoon right now.”

After the online backlash, DA councillor Tami Jackson announced that the flooding in Dunoon had already been addressed.

“It was actually cleared hours ago,” Jackson said. “Can’t say the same about service delivery response times where ActionSA is in charge. Now please go and plan your next fridge raid in someone’s house.”

TimesLIVE