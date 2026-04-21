BREAKING | Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane fired

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The ANC has decided to recall controversial Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the party decided to remove Maimane from his position.

“We have decided to recall him (Douglas Maimane),” Mbalula said.

The Sunday Times reported how Maimane was recorded offering opposition councillors R200k to campaign against his party.

Mbalula met with North West top leadership on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Maimane’s future.

TimesLIVE understands that the ANC’s national office expects the provincial structure to nominate three people to be considered to replace Maimane.

On Sunday, The Sunday Times reported how Maimane was recorded offering opposition councillors money to launch a campaign against his own party, the ANC, ahead of the local government elections.

And after discovering the clandestine meeting, held on March 10 at Amigos Guesthouse in Brits, had been recorded, Maimane sent lawyers’ letters to the councillors, threatening them with legal action if they shared the clip.

Maimane has increasingly come under scrutiny from the ANC after a string of controversies at the failing North West municipality, which incorporates Brits and Hartbeespoort. Some party members are pushing for his removal.

In the 30-minute audio recording, three people can be heard speaking while municipal manager Quiet Kgatla joins via speaker phone.

Maimane repeatedly addresses African Independent Congress councillor Peter Tsheola and Forum for Service Delivery councillor Sechaba Sekgotho during the conversation, promising to pay them R200,000 to organise a campaign against the ANC.

TimesLIVE