Ramaphosa calls for world progressives to build inclusive movement

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has again pleaded the case of developing countries on the world stage, urging global leaders to address the debt burden that holds back these economies.

To advance progress, he called for the reform of financial architecture and to close the financing gap for development. Ramaphosa was speaking at the global progressive mobilisation plenary in Barcelona, Spain.

“We must build a global movement that enables countries to undertake just and inclusive transitions that drive social and economic development while protecting affected communities, workers and businesses.”

He cited the building of a world of genuine multilateral co-operation as the end goal that every country should work towards.

“We need global institutions that are representative, democratic and capable of meeting the challenges of the present and the future. We must restore the UN to its position at the centre of international relations,” he said.

At a time of world crisis, aggression, conflict and destruction, Ramaphosa called for the repositioning of the UN to advance peace through dialogue and diplomacy. He said this could be achieved through the application of international law and adherence to the principles of the UN charter.

“The laws and norms that have long defined relations between nations are wilfully violated. Institutions of global governance are being undermined or maliciously repurposed. The principles of solidarity, co-operation and friendship are being challenged by the resurgence of narrow nationalism, prejudice and intolerance.”

He told delegates the current state of affairs is untenable and disproportionately disadvantages those subjected to ongoing wars.

“The resurgence in unlawful wars of aggression and genocide in places such as Palestine are linked to ideologies of superiority that continue to treat the peoples of Africa, Asia and Latin America as second-class global citizens — and regard the resources of their countries as goods to be used in service of former colonial and imperial powers.”

He lamented that billions of people around the world go hungry and have no work and few skills, saying inequality in and between countries is growing.

“Many societies are becoming more fragmented and isolated. Political discourse is being reshaped by algorithms that fuel extremism and hate.”

Ramaphosa said these are not separate crises but rather interconnected challenges. “They reflect a world that has yet to overcome the severe imbalances of power, opportunity and material well-being that have for so long held back inclusive and sustainable human progress.”

However, not all is lost, according to the president, who believes that despite the crisis, this moment does not present an opportunity for doubt or despair but rather action, mobilisation and renewal.

“For most of us alive today, there has never been a more important moment than now for a global progressive revival. A revival that is confident in its values, clear in its purpose and united in its resolve. This moment of severe crisis is at the same time a moment of unique opportunity,” Ramaphosa said.

“The opportunity lies in galvanising the forces of progressive change to forge a new path of peace, democracy and social justice.”

This would require the progressive nations to confront the forces of reaction, whom Ramaphosa said have gained much ground by offering people easy answers to complex problems.

“They have exploited legitimate grievances — about jobs, about security, about identity — and they have redirected people’s fears and anger towards the most vulnerable. It is an opportunity for a new generation of progressives to emerge and to develop a vision of a better, more just and more inclusive world."

Ramaphosa urged the progressives not to simply oppose but to put a better offer on the table.

“We must speak to the real concerns of working people, of communities that feel left behind, of young people who cannot see a future that makes sense to them. We must present a vision that is grounded in people’s experiences, that recognises their concerns, that addresses their pain and overcomes their fears.”

This path would need to be empowering and inclusive, he said.

“Around the world, we must build a united front of governments, political parties, social movements, community organisations, think tanks, influencers and social activists bound together by a shared desire for a better world. This must be a united front against inequality and poverty. It must revive the drive towards the achievement of the 2030 sustainable development goals.”

Ramaphosa also emphasised the need to address the deepening climate crisis.

“Sea levels are rising and severe weather events are becoming ever more frequent. This must be a movement for climate action. It must ensure that countries honour their commitments to curb emissions and to provide meaningful finance and support for mitigation and adaptation.”

Ramaphosa told the plenary that at the centre of this envisioned change are the people that need to be spoken to directly and honestly to mobilise them as part of this global progressive movement.

“A global progressive revival is under way. In far-flung communities, in social formations and political parties, on university campuses and factory floors, on social media and across the airwaves, the clamour for progressive change is growing,” he said.

“This gathering in Barcelona provides greater impetus to this revival. I am certain that we will leave here more united, more purposeful and more determined than when we arrived.”

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