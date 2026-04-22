Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hears more witness testimony on Wednesday

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is hearing more witness testimony on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

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