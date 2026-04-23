EFF demands apology from golf club over Palestinian flag fallout

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The EFF in Gauteng held a picket outside Houghton Golf Club over the fallout around a member who displayed a Palestinian flag on his car on its premises.

The EFF in Gauteng has demanded a formal apology from Houghton Golf Club after it told a member he could not display a Palestinian flag on his vehicle when on the premises.

The incident occurred on April 17. Louis Seeco said he was confronted in the parking lot by the club’s general manager, James Loughnane. Despite explaining his stance aligned with the government’s opposition to the genocide of Palestinian people, he was told he would be barred.

The club said it prohibits political and religious flags and symbols on its property to ensure no member, guest, or staff member feels excluded, confronted or offended.

“Houghton Golf Club is proudly diverse and inclusive,” said Loughnane.

“It is precisely because we value and respect the wide range of backgrounds, beliefs and cultures represented within our membership that the club cannot allow the display of political or religious symbols. Such displays are, by nature, divisive and can be perceived as inflammatory or exclusionary.”

Representatives from the EFF in Gauteng visited the Houghton Golf Club on Wednesday to meet with Loughnane. Party members picketed outside the premises while displaying Palestinian flags.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said the club’s reason for banning religious or political symbols is flawed.

“There is nothing neutral about silencing expressions of solidarity with an oppressed people. Such so-called neutrality is itself a political stance that shields injustice and avoids moral responsibility.

“This hypocrisy is further exposed by the obvious double standard: had this been the flag of South Africa, the US, or any other country, it would not have provoked the same reaction. The selective enforcement of the policy makes it clear this is not about principle, but about suppressing a specific political message.

“The EFF considers such action as irrational and unjustified, and represents a troubling suppression of political expression, particularly on a matter where South Africa has taken a clear and principled stance in support of the Palestinian people against the genocidal Zionist regime of Israel.”

He said the club’s claims of being diverse and inclusive reveal the opposite.

“True inclusivity cannot exist where individuals are punished for expressing legitimate political views. What is presented as maintaining harmony is, in reality, the enforcement of silence and direct or indirect support of the murderous Israeli regime.”

The EFF reiterated its solidarity with the people of Palestine, highlighting the party’s parliamentary motion to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa.

The ANC in Johannesburg has joined the EFF in condemning the club’s actions. The party is reportedly planning its own picket outside the golf club on Friday.

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