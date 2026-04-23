Lobishe unveils R21m emergency fleet amid under-spending backlash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe at the unveiling of a R21m emergency fleet at the South End fire station on Thursday. Lobishe is pictured with safety and security political head Luyanda Lawu as well as Winston Jonathan from the Fire and Emergency department who tried out the fire tanker.

As crime and disaster risks intensify in Nelson Mandela Bay, mayor Babalwa Lobishe has unveiled a new R21m fleet of 20 vehicles to improve responses to emergencies.

The fleet comes amid criticism of the city’s safety and security department’s low expenditure for its 2025/2026 budget.

Lobishe said the launch is not only about the vehicles but a showcase of the metro’s capacity to respond to the city’s safety needs. “We’re here to say we’re going to be more responsive for your protection and act when people need us the most,” she said.

“This fleet represents the municipality’s strength in its ability to deliver safety, visibility and effective response during the time of disaster and crime incidents. This fleet is the outcome of a procurement process aligned with the Municipal Finance Management Act.”

The fire department’s fleet will also be beefed up, Lobishe said.

“This is just the bare minimum we’re providing.”

The 20 vehicles include:

two VW Polo sedans;

two fire tankers;

one VW transporter;

a Mercedes-Benz Fuso breakdown truck;

two Toyota bakkies;

seven Isuzu single-cab bakkies;

two VW Polo Vivos; and

three Ford Rangers.

These vehicles will enable quicker response to emergencies, Lobishe said.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe stands in front of the municipality's new tow-truck. (Nomazima Nkosi)

In addition, R4.7m was invested in communication equipment, which will assist with the launch of the city’s WhatsApp emergency line.

“We are also expecting specialised firefighting vehicles worth R27m, including a rescue pump and a hydraulic platform to strengthen our ability to respond to complex emergencies.”

Lobishe added that she was most excited about the new breakdown tow-truck as the city had been over-reliant on service providers. “Now we have our own capacity. This means if you transgress, they will enforce — and that means revenue for the city.”

Safety and security political head Luyanda Lawu said the city was facing critical challenges with crime. “Furthermore, the city is experiencing challenges from natural disasters. The vehicles were strategically purchased to enhance the municipality’s efficiency,” said Lawu.

Earlier this week the directorate came under fire for its low spending, with only 18% of its allocated budget having been spent so far in the 2025/2026 financial year. However, Lawu remained hopeful that spending would increase to above 40% by the end of the financial year.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald