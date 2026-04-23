Malema visits Skosana family after mother’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFF leader Julius Malema at the home of MK Party MP David Skosana after the passing of his mother.

EFF leader Julius Malema, accompanied by the party’s leadership, visited the home of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party MP David Skosana on Wednesday to offer comfort after the passing of his mother, Christina Phelakwakhe Skosana.

The MK Party announced Skosana’s mother passed away on April 20. She was also the mother-in-law of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the party’s Mpumalanga convener.

The EFF described the visit to the family home in KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga, as an act of “revolutionary solidarity”. The party said the visit was intended to personally convey condolences and stand with the Skosana family in their time of grief.

“The loss of a mother is a deeply painful and irreplaceable tragedy as mothers serve as the foundation of our families, communities and society at large,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

“As Africans, when one of us experiences a bereavement, we come together to support and uplift one another because unity and compassion define who we are.”

The EFF noted Malema’s presence in the Skosana household reflected a commitment to principled unity, regardless of political or organisational affiliations.

“In moments of mourning, we are reminded our shared humanity binds us together beyond political lines.

“When you are focused on fighting each other and dividing black people, you must know you suffer from a ‘chicken view’,” the party said, contrasting this with a “giraffe view,” which allows a broader perspective on what will happen in the future.

The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at the Skosana home, with the procession proceeding to Gemsbok Spruit Cemetery.

The EFF wished the Skosana family a respectful send-off, noting it may not be present at the funeral.

“On Saturday, we might not be here. Those who are here must act in unity and give our mother a dignified funeral.”

The MK Party also paid tribute to the family: “Our deepest condolences to Skosana and the entire family during this difficult time. A life well-lived now finding eternal rest.”

TimesLIVE