A law unto themselves

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Minister of justice Mmamoloko Kubayi said this week that some of the country's big legal firms are still pushing back against transformation in the legal fraternity. File photo.

The office of the state attorney (OSA) has accused some of its staff and private lawyers of fraud and corruption, alleging they have been colluding to maximise benefits from its vast R284m budget for briefing legal practitioners.

Acting solicitor-general Felix Mbeki, effectively the CEO of the OSA, made the allegation this week at a “stakeholder engagement” meeting with his staff and private lawyers from across the country. The session was also attended by senior officials from the justice department and minister of justice Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Mbeki told the gathering his office had picked up serious failures to comply with the law and procurement regulations. In particular, some attorneys procuring business from the OSA had committed fraud by submitting “invalid tax certificates issued by [the South African Revenue Service]”.

There was also poor compliance with transformation laws, with attorneys often not submitting the required “B-BBEE certificates”. In addition, “fronting practices” had been picked up in some of the submissions.

In his written submissions to the meeting, Mbeki painted a grim picture of how some lawyers were breaking the law through acts of “collusion, corruption and fraud”.

“This occurs between state attorney officials and legal practitioners, [and] results in irregular appointments, fraudulent invoices, overcharging/double billing, repetitive briefing, [and] fictitious claims,” the document says.

One matter has been referred to the [police] and is currently before a criminal court. In addition, certain matters are under investigation by the [SIU], with disciplinary processes instituted where appropriate. These steps underscore a clear commitment to consequence management — Terrence Manase, spokesperson for justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi

Terrence Manase, Kubayi’s spokesperson, on Friday told the Sunday Times the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was now probing some of the matters flagged by Mbeki this week.

“Where wrongdoing is identified, it is acted upon,” Manase said. “One matter has been referred to the [police] and is currently before a criminal court. In addition, certain matters are under investigation by the [SIU], with disciplinary processes instituted where appropriate. These steps underscore a clear commitment to consequence management.

“The identification of a limited number of cases reflects improved oversight and strengthened internal controls. These matters are being actively addressed.

“Two cases are currently before the courts, while a further matter is at an advanced stage of disciplinary proceedings. While details cannot be disclosed at this stage, the action taken demonstrates a system that is responsive and committed to accountability.”

The OSA uses its legal-briefings budget to help foster transformation in the legal sector by allocating work to previously disadvantaged individuals, including black- and female-owned legal firms. Between April 2025 and March 2026, the OSA spent more than R284m on allocating work to such entities.

“The expenditure has contributed meaningfully to transformation within the legal profession,” Manase said. “Approximately 30% of payments were directed to women practitioners, while 83% benefited previously disadvantaged individuals.

There are still many barriers that restrict the careers of talented black and female lawyers, including racist treatment, sexual harassment and briefing patterns that give preference to white men — Mmamoloko Kubayi, minister of justice

“All payments are subject to verification processes to ensure they are made to duly appointed practitioners for services rendered.

“Overall, the department views these developments as part of ongoing reforms aimed at building a more transparent, accountable and transformed legal services environment. The focus remains on strengthening systems, enforcing compliance, and ensuring public resources are utilised responsibly.”

However, some of the lawyers who spoke at the meeting this week complained that the OSA continued to favour the bigger, more established and white-owned legal firms ahead of smaller black-owned entities. They also expressed their unhappiness at the OSA’s late payment of their invoices.

For her part, Kubayi said during the meeting that some of the big legal firms were still pushing back against transformation in the legal fraternity.

“Most studies have indicated that the transformation of the legal profession is facing resistance by established players who have benefited from the status quo, and this has also manifested itself [in] legal challenges against the legal sector code,” she said.

“There are still many barriers that restrict the careers of talented black and female lawyers, including racist treatment, sexual harassment, and briefing patterns that give preference to white men.”

“That can’t be ignored. It cannot be that it is not acknowledged that transformation is necessary in this sector, because the worst off in this sector remain the black women. We are going to have to work together … in partnership to be able to fight the resistance and transform our sector.”