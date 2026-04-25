ANC submits motion of no confidence to oust own mayor

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Madibeng municipality’s Douglas Maimane has refused to resign even after decision to recall him. File photo

The ANC has taken the extraordinary step of submitting a motion of no confidence against one of its own mayors in a desperate bid to force him out of office after he was axed.

Douglas Maimane, the mayor of Madibeng in the North West, was recalled “with immediate effect” by the ANC on Wednesday. This followed a Sunday Times story about how he was secretly recorded during a clandestine meeting with opposition councillors at which he offered them money to campaign against the ANC.

But despite having been told of his recall, the embattled mayor dug in his heels and refused to hand over the mayoral chain. Instead, he responded with a letter from his lawyers demanding reasons for his recall.

On Thursday the ANC submitted a motion of no confidence against Maimane. A similar motion was submitted last week by opposition parties. The ANC is now also preparing to institute disciplinary action against Maimane the party said on Friday.

ANC North West spokesperson Tumelo Maruping told the Sunday Times: “We will obviously also institute disciplinary processes against him for defying the instruction of the national executive committee, because you would understand that it’s the ANC that deploys and recalls.”

Maruping confirmed that Maimane was disputing the audio recording and wanted to be provided with reasons for his recall. “We don’t need any reason … because we never gave him reasons … when we deployed him in 2021,” Maruping said.

Mr Maimane refuses to resign … and has instructed his attorneys to proceed with an urgent application to protect his rights — Statement from Lourens Attorneys, Maimane’s lawyers

In a statement to the Sunday Times — sent on Friday via his lawyers, Lourens Attorneys — Maimane denied having offered opposition councillors R200,000 for them to campaign against the ANC.

“Mr Maimane refuses to resign … and has instructed his attorneys to proceed with an urgent application to protect his rights,” the statement stated.

The statement further indicates that Maimane has asked ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula to intervene “as the decision to remove him … was based on false and defamatory allegations”.

“He further contends that this decision was taken without due process and without affording him an opportunity to present his version,” the statement says.

In the leaked audio recording, Maimane can be heard mentioning the R200,000 and confirming that the opposition councillors will be funded for their campaign. He is also heard saying that a venue similar to the one they were meeting at (a guest house in Brits) would be booked for their press conference.

He referred to the offer as “two clipper G”. “Two clipper” is township slang for R200.

( Nolo Moima)

Maimane can further be heard telling the opposition councillors that their campaign should “characterise this [instability at Madibeng] as an ANC problem”.

“Come Friday, you must convene an urgent press conference … it must be about [alerting the people of Madibeng that they must] be careful of the votes they give to the ANC,” Maimane says in English.

Maimane has presided over a scandal-ridden term characterised by nepotism allegations, while a forensic report has found that he sat on reports about looted millions that should have been tabled in council.

An investigation was launched in 2025 after co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa referred a complaint — sent to his office by a community member — to North West co-operative governance MEC Oageng Molapisi.

Molapisi’s spokesperson, Lerato Gambu, said: “The tabling of the [section] 106 report to council rests with the Madibeng local municipality.”

He said Molapisi would hold a media briefing “soon” to address all queries in respect of all section 106 investigations in the province.

Seven forensic reports have yet to be tabled before council, including those pertaining to concluded investigations — which means no action is being taken in respect of those implicated.

It has also been found that bulk accounts for Eskom and various water boards were unlawfully changed on the municipal system, leading to fraudulent payments amounting to millions.

The speaker is not in a position to discuss agenda items of council with any third parties before the tabling of the council agenda — Tumelo Tshabalala, Madibeng’s spokesperson

The appointment of municipal manager Quiet Kgatla was not compliant with the Municipal Systems Act, and the municipality failed to abide by its own policies when it extended acting periods of middle-management personnel.

The report noted that investigators were given outdated records. No records for the period from 2024 up until the completion of the report were provided.

Maruping said they wanted the recommendations of the damning report, which called for disciplinary action against Maimane to be tabled in council, to be fully implemented.

Maimane, who was an MP from 1999 to 2005, is no stranger to controversy:

In 2006 he pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to a R25,000 fine or three years in prison in connection with the notorious Travelgate scandal involving the abuse of parliamentary air-travel vouchers.

While he was mayor of Madibeng, a municipal bakkie was written off after it was involved in a high-speed crash. The incident allegedly occurred after the vehicle had been used to do private work on his plot of land in October 2024. At the time Maimane claimed the vehicle had been used by his privately hired security team who were reacting to “a life-threatening” emergency at his home.

In January two of his VIP protection officers allegedly shot and killed a member of the SANDF in front of his wife on the R80 towards Mabopane, in Pretoria.

When he was asked to confirm the two motions against Maimane, Madibeng’s spokesperson, Tumelo Tshabalala, said: “The speaker is not in a position to discuss agenda items of council with any third parties before the tabling of the council agenda.”