Political parties call for urgent intervention in missing Vosloorus man case

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Residents of Voslorous march to their police station demanding the safe return of spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka, who went missing on April 2 2026.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and ActionSA have called for immediate intervention by authorities after the disappearance of a 27-year-old Vosloorus man, Mazwi Kubheka.

Kubheka was reported missing on April 2, with his family alleging he may have been kidnapped after a dispute over the occupation of a spaza shop.

According to the family, he had taken over a shop previously rented by foreign nationals who were allegedly forcefully evicted by members of the community.

Tensions around the case escalated on Tuesday when Vosloorus residents and various political groupings staged a protest outside the local police station, demanding answers.

A missing person case has since been opened, but the family claims they have not received any updates or meaningful engagement from the investigating officer.

The ATM said in a statement it was concerned about the apparent lack of progress in the case and called for urgent action from authorities.

“Public reporting indicates that Mr Kubheka was reported missing on April 2 and that a missing person case was opened. Yet according to his family, they have received no meaningful updates, no adequate engagement and no visible urgency from the investigating authorities,” it said.

Silence cannot be an administrative response to a missing South African. Delay cannot be mistaken for due process. Indifference cannot be tolerated where a human life hangs in uncertainty. If criminal actors, whether local or foreign, are implicated in the disappearance of a South African citizen, the state must act with the full force of the law — ATM

The party said it cannot be business as usual when someone disappears.

“If true, this points to a deeply troubling failure of accountability in a matter involving the safety and dignity of a South African citizen. When a South African disappears under troubling circumstances, the SAPS cannot look away.”

The ATM is demanding an urgent formal briefing for the family by senior authorities on the status of the investigation and the steps being taken.

“A South African citizen is missing, a family is pleading for answers, serious allegations of criminal involvement have surfaced and visible accountability appears absent.”

It called for an investigation into whether Kubheka’s disappearance forms part of broader patterns of extortion, unlawful market control or organised criminal syndicates operating in vulnerable communities.

“Silence cannot be an administrative response to a missing South African. Delay cannot be mistaken for due process. Indifference cannot be tolerated where a human life hangs in uncertainty. If criminal actors, whether local or foreign, are implicated in the disappearance of a South African citizen, the state must act with the full force of the law.”

No individual or criminal network should be allowed to operate above the law, it said.

“No individual, no syndicate and no criminal network can be permitted to operate above the sovereignty of the republic. We must reiterate that the security, dignity and lawful economic participation of South Africans cannot be compromised by criminality, intimidation or weak enforcement.”

“No South African can simply disappear without a swift, thorough and accountable investigation. We call on authorities to act urgently and for anyone with information to come forward to help bring him home.” — Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader

The state has a responsibility to act decisively in such cases, it said. “The people are not passive observers of governance. The state exists to protect them, answer to them, and act when they are in distress.”

The ATM urged authorities to prioritise the matter and ensure transparent communication with the family.

“The family cannot be left to navigate uncertainty, fear and silence alone. Ongoing communication, transparent accountability and visible investigative progress are necessary to restore public confidence and uphold the dignity of those affected.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also weighed in on the matter, calling for urgent intervention. “I appeal to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the minister of police to urgently prioritise the disappearance of Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka, who was reported missing,” he said.

“The family has raised concern that there has been little visible progress since the case was opened, and they are calling for urgent and serious attention from law enforcement.”

Mashaba also called for swift action from authorities.

“No South African can simply disappear without a swift, thorough and accountable investigation. We call on authorities to act urgently and for anyone with information to come forward to help bring him home.”

TimesLIVE