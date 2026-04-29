Ad hoc committee seeks another extension to finalise report

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MPs at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on October 23 2025.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system has agreed to seek an extension from the speaker of the National Assembly to finalise its report.

The committee’s fourth extension deadline was set for April 30. However, the inquiry has been plagued by delays since missing its initial deadline in October 2025. The committee now seeks to push the deadline to the end of May or the second week of June.

During a housekeeping meeting on Tuesday, evidence leader Norman Arendse informed members that the draft report is not yet ready and is now expected by May 8. He attributed the delay largely to outstanding transcripts from witness testimonies.

Arendse emphasised the necessity of having all transcripts available before finalising the report, noting that the document must accurately capture every detail, including specific questions from MPs and the witnesses’ corresponding replies.

“We have put together a draft but it is incomplete,” Arendse said. “It concerns mainly the evidence of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding the political killings task team (PKTT) and procurement irregularities, as well as evidence from Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane and Gen Fannie Masemola. The process has been time-consuming, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The committee was established to investigate explosive allegations brought forward by the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. While oral hearings have concluded, with Mkhwanazi appearing as the final witness, the drafting process remains in limbo.

Members have agreed that we can run until the end of May or the first or second week of June — Soviet Lekganyane, committee chair

To date, the inquiry has heard testimony from a wide range of law enforcement officials and witnesses from both the public and private sectors.

The committee’s next steps involve assessing the evidence before moving into deliberations to determine findings and formal recommendations.

MPs reached a consensus that meeting the April 30 deadline would be impossible, suggesting a new target of late May or the second week of June.

EFF MP Leigh-Anne Mathys suggested the committee request additional resources to support the legal team. “It is not possible for three evidence leaders to conclude this report alone. They will need assistance,” she said.

While some witness transcripts are still missing, the committee was assured that a service provider has been appointed to rectify the backlog. Only one transcript remains outstanding and is expected to be delivered by the end of the week.

Once the evidence leader submits the draft report, MPs will have until May 15 to make their own submissions and comments.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said there was unanimous agreement among members regarding the need for more time. “Members have agreed that we can run until the end of May or the first or second week of June,” he said.

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