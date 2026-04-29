MK Party announces election task team structures

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The MK Party has yet again made sweeping changes to its structures, announcing various provincial and regional election task teams across the country.

According to the party, this move follows a national consultative process where its ordinary members deliberated on the party’s elections programme and identified capable leadership that will co-ordinate and manage their local government elections campaign.

MK Party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo announced the first four provincial structures, namely KwaZulu-Natal, led by Willies Mchunu as convener, Gauteng, with Wanda Nkosi at the helm, Eastern Cape, marshalled by Luleka Simon, and Limpopo, which is spearheaded by John Ngobeni.

He said the rest of the five provincial task team structures would be announced in the next few days, as the party is aiming for a phased approach.

“All provincial structures will be constituted of a total of twenty-two members, and the lists will be augmented to full complement.”

Nomvalo stated that he would soon provide the line of march to all newly appointed structures.

“The secretary-general will provide all elected structures with terms of reference outlining the functions, duties and key deliverables across all levels — provincial, regional and sub-regional/zonal.”

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