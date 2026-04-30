Ramaphosa announces November 4 as election date

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The local government elections will be held on Wednesday November 4.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the election date while delivering his closing remarks to the Extended Presidential Coordinating Council meeting in Birchwood, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday.

“I now proceed to proclaim the date of the elections, which will be gazetted by the minister [Velenkosini Hlabisa] ... I therefore determine that the next local government elections ... should be held on a Wednesday, which is in the middle of the week, on a date which I now determine as November 4,” he said.

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