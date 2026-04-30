Politics

Ramaphosa announces November 4 as election date

Minister Hlabisa to officially gazette proclaimed date

Andisiwe Makinana

Andisiwe Makinana

Sunday Times political editor

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a Wednesday vote for local elections. File photo. (Rodger Bosch/Pool via REUTERS)

The local government elections will be held on Wednesday November 4.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the election date while delivering his closing remarks to the Extended Presidential Coordinating Council meeting in Birchwood, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday.

“I now proceed to proclaim the date of the elections, which will be gazetted by the minister [Velenkosini Hlabisa] ... I therefore determine that the next local government elections ... should be held on a Wednesday, which is in the middle of the week, on a date which I now determine as November 4,” he said.

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