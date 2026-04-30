Tolashe and ex-spokesperson Oliphant trade blows amid mounting allegations

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Lumka Oliphant, chief director of communications in the department of social development, has been suspended. This comes a day after the Sunday Times reported on the department's lavish spending on overseas travel.

The ministry of social development has launched a scathing attack on former departmental spokesperson Lumka Oliphant, accusing her of orchestrating a “deliberate and sustained campaign” to mislead the public and undermine minister Sisisi Tolashe.

In a combative statement issued on Thursday, the ministry alleged that Oliphant’s conduct was aimed at damaging the minister’s reputation following her dismissal.

However, Oliphant has hit back strongly, levelling a series of explosive counter-claims against Tolashe.

The escalating war of words comes just a day after the department urged media restraint amid growing investigative reports into alleged misconduct within its top leadership.

In a voice note heard by TimesLIVE, Oliphant accused the minister of deflecting accountability.

“I have seen the statement that has been put out by the minister, putting me at the center of her troubles. It is a pity that she chooses to be the one who diverts attention on the multiple things that she needs to account to South Africans for,” she said.

Oliphant went on to deny wrongdoing while accusing Tolashe of a range of alleged irregularities.

“I did not appoint an unqualified person in my office. I did not defy cabinet and the president by giving the DG five years against the one year they were given. I did not shield my adviser, who equally doesn’t qualify for the position. I did not lie to parliament. She did,” she said.

“I did not advertise the post of the DG without the president’s approval. I did not steal cars from the ANC Women’s League or the ANC. I did not do any of those things,” she said.

She also said that the issues she raised were reflected in public records.

“These are public documents that people can go there and find those documents. These things were tabled in parliament. I’m even sure that by now you can directly go and ask the auditor general … I should be arrested like she should be arrested as we’re talking now,” she said.

Oliphant further called on Tolashe to step down.

“Maybe, just maybe, she can do us a favor and just move from the department because South Africans are suffering since she went into that position. Nothing is happening in that department,” she said.

She also questioned the minister’s track record and leadership, including her role in advocating for vulnerable groups.

“If you speak about the protection of children, when have you last heard anything coming from that department … when last did you hear about older persons and the things that she should be championing,” she asked.

In a pointed challenge, Oliphant also questioned Tolashe’s struggle credentials.

“Where was she arrested for the struggle of this country? Even a two-year-old … can tell you where Mandela was arrested … Can she please tell us which prison was she arrested in?”

She further alleged that the minister should resign and answer to the president.

“The minister must not please divert the questions that she needs to give to the president … she must go … and put her resignation so that South Africans can sleep peacefully,” said Oliphant.

Oliphant also made allegations of misconduct, including claims relating to vehicles and financial impropriety, and challenged the minister to produce evidence against her.

In response, the ministry defended Tolashe, stating that Oliphant had been placed on precautionary suspension on September 1 2025 before being dismissed on October 17 2025.

According to the department, in a statement titled “Minister Tolashe pushes back against co-ordinated misinformation”, Oliphant’s claims are “unsubstantiated and misleading” and her actions are aimed at avoiding accountability.

“This conduct is clearly aimed at diverting attention from the real reasons for her dismissal and sowing confusion in the public domain,” the ministry said.

The ministry also said that Tolashe would provide a full account to parliament at the appropriate time.

“Until then, the public is urged to exercise caution and not be misled by narratives that are self-serving and not grounded in verified processes,” they said.

The dispute unfolds against the backdrop of multiple allegations facing the minister, including claims that a department-paid worker was deployed to perform duties at a private residence and was forced to hand over part of her salary to a member of Tolashe’s family.

Tolashe has also faced scrutiny over allegations that she failed to declare two luxury SUVs reportedly gifted by Chinese officials.

She has maintained that the vehicles were donated to the ANC Women’s League.

Opposition parties including ActionSA and the DA have since laid criminal complaints against the minister.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James accused Tolashe of misleading parliament regarding the vehicles while both parties have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove her from office.

Despite mounting pressure, Tolashe has denied any wrongdoing and insists she will not step down unless instructed to do so by the president.

Meanwhile, Oliphant signalled that the public feud was far from over, writing in a Facebook post: “Isukile. Uyandiqala uGladys,” loosely translated as, “It has begun. Gladys is provoking me.”

TimesLIVE