Immigration crisis: We must reject tribalism, says MKP

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The MK Party has called for South Africans to reject tribalism, amid protests over illegal immigration.

The party says it has observed and monitored recent activities and condemns statements that have been made on public platforms.

In a statement, party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said it was the duty of political leaders to unite South Africans, not divide them, especially at a time of rising unemployment and growing social pressure.

“Illegal immigration is a serious national issue affecting all South Africans, across every tribe, language group and province. It is therefore misleading and cowardly to frame this challenge as belonging to one community or one province.”

Ndhlela said it was not new for concerns to be raised about pressure brought about by illegal immigrants on jobs, housing and basic services, saying communities have spoken on the subject for decades.

“From Alexandra township and Diepsloot to Khayelitsha, these frustrations are well documented, including during the 2008 violent protests and later unrest in 2015 and 2019. Illegal immigration is clearly a national concern, not a provincial or a tribal one.”

Ndhlela said the party rejected the scapegoating of Zulu-speaking communities or any other group as a solution.

“Tribalism neither hides nor resolves the structural challenge of illegal immigration, it affects South Africans and all ethnic groups and deepens divisions among those most affected.”

The burden fell disproportionately on the poor and the working class, who faced the harshest competition for limited jobs and economic opportunities.

“The ANC government has also failed to respond decisively. Despite sustained public concern, the Border Management Authority remains under-capacitated, with limited resources and slow implementation weakening effective border management.”

He condemned parties like the ANC and DA for reportedly supporting the Immigration Amendment Act of 2005.

Ndhlela says it makes detaining and deporting illegal immigrants harder by requiring the state to fund their legal representation, adding further strain to South Africa’s already overburdened resources.

The MKP says this state of affairs is deliberate.

“It reflects the continuation of a cheap labour system rooted in colonialism and apartheid, now sustained in new forms by the ANC. This system primarily benefits white monopoly capital by placing downward pressure on salaries and wages of ordinary South Africans.”

Ndhlela said his party remained committed to a united South Africa and firm and lawful management of immigration.

“Such irresponsible statements undermine social cohesion, fuel tribal tension and divert attention from the broader struggle for genuine economic freedom and true liberation.

“We call on society to reject divisive rhetoric by opportunists and to focus on building a just, united and truly liberated South Africa.”