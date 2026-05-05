LISTEN | MP Fadiel Adams wanted by cops in Sindiso Magaqa murder probe

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The SAPS political killings task team has called on National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams to present himself at his nearest police station in connection with charges of fraud and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Police confirmed they have a J50 warrant of arrest for Adams. The warrant relates to allegations that he interfered with an ongoing investigation into the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

According to police, investigators found that Adams allegedly interfered with a now-convicted hitman at a sensitive and advanced stage of the probe.

Authorities said they had made extensive efforts to locate Adams, including visiting multiple addresses linked to him.

Arrangements had been made with his attorney for him to hand himself over at Cape Town Central police station on Monday, but he failed to do so.

Adams was also expected to appear in a KwaZulu-Natal court on Monday but did not attend.

SAPS said repeated attempts to contact his legal representative have been unsuccessful. The police have urged Adams to co-operate with law enforcement and hand himself over without delay.

TimesLIVE