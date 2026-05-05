SA and Japan to expand economic relations, says Lamola

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International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has announced a planned expansion of bilateral economic relations with Japan.

Key economic activity is in the pipeline between the two countries, with investment expected in areas such as agriculture, new energy vehicles and defence equipment.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of a bilateral meeting with Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

“This year marks 116 years of relations between South Africa and Japan. Over this period, our co-operation has expanded significantly in a wide range of sectors.”

The meeting in Pretoria takes place on the back of continued high-level engagements between the two countries, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy Paul Mashatile having undertaken visits to Japan last year.

Lamola said these meetings reflect the depth of the partnership between South Africa and Japan.

“President Ramaphosa’s participation in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development 9 in Yokohama last year reinforced our shared commitment to Africa’s development priorities, aligned with the aspirations of Agenda 2063. This also supports Southern African Development Community priorities, including during South Africa’s interim and upcoming chairship, where continued co-operation with Japan remains important in advancing regional development and integration objectives.

“Deputy President Mashatile’s visit to Japan in March 2025 strengthened co-operation in political, economic, and social areas.”

Lamola also reflected on the inaugural meeting between Ramaphosa and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Johannesburg during the G20 summit last year, saying this reaffirmed the commitment to their bilateral and multilateral co-operation.

He also mentioned a visit by Japan International Co-operation Agency president Akihiko Tanaka in January this year, saying it further strengthened co-operation in support of South Africa’s national priorities.

“South Africa continues to prioritise diversification of trade and investment partnerships with Asia as a key region. We see strong potential for expanding access for South African agro-processing and agricultural products to the Japanese and broader Asian markets.”

As a key economic partner with significant investments in the South African economy, Lamola said he valued the confidence demonstrated by Japanese businesses.

“This is including Toyota’s recent R10.4bn investment pledge at the Sixth South African Investment Conference, supporting the transition to new energy vehicles. We are also excited about the prospects of venturing into new areas of co-operation, such as defence equipment, after a successful engagement between South African and Japanese companies involved in this industry in September 2025.”

Lamola said he trusted that the momentum gained during this engagement would translate into tangible co-operation partnerships.

“Today’s [Tuesday] discussions will provide an important opportunity for open engagement on a range of issues in a rapidly evolving global environment.”

TimesLIVE