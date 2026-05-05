Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission hearings continue

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TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing in Pretoria on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

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