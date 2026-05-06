Politics

WATCH LIVE | Fadiel Adams in court over Magaqa murder probe

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams is expected to appear before the Pinetown magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Tuesday in connection with charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Adams allegedly interfered with investigations into the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa. Police said the alleged interference involved a convicted hitman at a critical stage of the case.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Morero calls for calm amid R10.3bn wage deal standoff

2

WATCH | Twenty families share two toilets after R24m project falls short

3

UKZN graduate’s modest dress draws praise after emotional moment on stage

4

Teacher fired for sex chats with school boys

5

SA on high alert, but beware of misinformation campaign on anti-immigration debate

Related Articles