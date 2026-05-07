Fadiel Adams in custody at secret location until bail hearing

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National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams, who was arrested in the Western Cape on Tuesday, was in good spirits when he appeared in the Pinetown magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Security was tight as the tactical response team maintained a high-profile presence inside Court F.

When Adams entered the court, which was packed with members of his family from Cape Town, he leaned over to give an elderly woman seated next to his wife a kiss on the forehead before facing the magistrate.

Prosecutors Zwelethu Mata and Nokulunga Ngcobo moved for Adams to remain in custody until a bail hearing on May 13.

They said the state was opposed to bail, citing his “defiant behaviour” to adhere to a court order.

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams chats to his lawyer Bruce Hendricks in the Pinetown magistrate's court (SANDILE NDLOVU)

But his attorney, Bruce Hendricks, argued his client had made several unsuccessful attempts to get police to confirm a warrant for his arrest.

Hendricks said it was not in the interest of justice to keep Adams in custody as he had minor children.

He also told the court that they had proof of address and a title deed confirming Adams’ alternative address.

The magistrate adjourned the matter and noted Adams would be detained at a secret location for his protection.

Adams was arrested on Tuesday on charges of defeating or obstructing the ends of justice and fraud relating to the murder case of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

It is alleged that Adams interfered with investigations when he met an accused in the murder case — Sibusiso Ncengwa — who had been in custody at the Westville Correctional Centre.

Police say the alleged interference occurred when he met a convicted hitman at a critical stage of the case.

A media contingent, which had camped outside the Westville police station expecting Adams to be processed there when he arrived in KwaZulu-Natal late on Wednesday evening, was told by national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe that he had been moved to another station.

Mathe said it was for his own security and to protect the integrity of the investigation and case.

Earlier, the South African Police Service (SAPS) political killings task team (PKTT) had called on Adams to present himself at his nearest police station in connection with the charges.

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