Delay in ConCourt’s Phala Phala ruling draws political criticism

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The Constitutional Court has been criticised for delaying the delivery of its judgment on whether the National Assembly failed to carry out its constitutional obligation to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable in relation to the Phala Phala matter.

Political parties criticised the Constitutional Court on Friday morning for delaying the delivery of its judgment on whether the National Assembly failed to carry out its constitutional obligation to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable in relation to the Phala Phala matter.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini led the charge, saying it was disappointing that it had taken close to two years for the court to reach an outcome.

“It’s been a long time. We are disappointed the Constitutional Court can take that long on a case we brought here. Justice that is delayed is justice that is denied. This is not a small case, it is a case against a sitting president,” said Dlamini.

“Parliament established a committee that found there was a serious violation of the constitution and money-laundering. We brought the case here because the panel led by a [former] chief justice said there is a case to answer and an impeachment committee must be established. Parliament can’t just change its mind overnight.”

Dlamini said there was no clash between the judiciary and the legislative arm expected.

“There is no contradiction between the arms of the state. The Constitutional Court must ensure it exercises the law and directs parliament to do its work.”

African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula said: “It shouldn’t have taken the court more than 17 months to deliver a judgment on already established principles. On the issue of holding the executive accountable, there are standards to be met when holding a head of state accountable. Those were ventilated even before Ramaphosa came into power. Therefore, the court did not need to look at new issues.”

Zungula said the outcome would either affirm or reject equality before the law and the rule of law.

“We have a constitution that binds us together, but it is in the people who are in power being held accountable that determines whether the constitution is one that can be defended by the people. It can’t be that ordinary citizens are going to be forced to be law-abiding, yet powerful players like the president can violate the constitution and nothing happens.”

He said his party’s expectation was that the Constitutional Court would rule to protect the democratic order. He accused the South African Revenue Service, the South African Reserve Bank and the public protector of shielding the president.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said the outcomes of the judgment will put political parties and their consistency on matters to the test.

“The president got away in parliament because his party had a majority in the National Assembly. That majority is gone. We celebrate the fact that should this go back to parliament, political parties will be tested.

“There was a time when all political parties were vocal on the issue of Phala Phala. Since then a number have gone into the government of national unity, and they are too busy eating to speak up for South African people. They have gone silent on the issues.

“If Phala Phala was an issue in 2022, it should still be a problem in 2026, regardless of whether you are seated in a blue light vehicle or not,” Beaumont said.

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