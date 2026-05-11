Politics

POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa should resign while the impeachment inquiry unfolds?

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The ANC and supporters of the government of national unity argued President Cyril Ramaphosa should be allowed to face the inquiry while maintaining national stability. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The political landscape in South Africa shifted on Friday after the Constitutional Court set aside parliament’s 2022 decision to block the Section 89 independent panel report, effectively ordering a formal impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa must proceed.

The ruling revives the Phala Phala scandal centred on the 2020 theft of foreign currency from the president’s farm and questions on whether he violated the constitution or his oath of office.

While opposition parties, including the EFF, have intensified calls for his immediate resignation, the ANC and supporters of the government of national unity (GNU) argued the president should be allowed to face the inquiry while maintaining national stability.

As a citizen, where do you stand on the president’s future?

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