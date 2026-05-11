Ramaphosa to take Phala Phala panel report on review

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President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday following the Constitutional Court ruling on the Section 89 proceedings.

He was expected to announce a review of the report that found he may have breached the constitution. The address will take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa’s decision follows the Constitutional Court’s order which overturned parliament’s December 13 2022 decision to block the independent Phala Phala panel report from proceeding to a formal impeachment inquiry.

The panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, had found there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and committed serious misconduct in relation to the 2020 theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

TimesLIVE