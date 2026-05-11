Tshwane MMC Tlangi Mogale hits back at ‘ANC slay queen’ label

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Tshwane roads and transport MMC Tlangi Mogale has fired back at critics who have undermined her leadership and labelled her an “ANC slay queen” based on her appearance.

Mogale is known for her hands-on approach to service delivery, frequently interacting directly with residents and providing updates on road inspection projects via social media.

Despite her visibility on the ground, critics have attempted to devalue her contributions, reducing her professional efforts to her physical appearance.

Over the weekend, a discussion arose on who could be the new mayor of the capital city after the local government elections. Her name popped up, and that’s when the debate started.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) sparked debate by claiming: “When you look under Mogale’s posts, it’s always men commenting on her looks. She’s clearly nothing more than an ANC slay queen, not qualified to hold public office.”

The insults and disrespect I continue to receive on this platform, mainly based on apparently “how I look” as opposed to the work we put in daily to serve, just goes to demonstrate the extent to which a death of reason, of thinking and the full erosion of progressive politics… https://t.co/Li6o73YM2T — Tlangi Mogale: CoT MMC Roads&Transport🖤💚💛 🇿🇦 (@tlangimich) May 10, 2026

In response, Mogale was unshaken, attributing the backlash to deeply embedded patriarchal beliefs.

“The insults and disrespect I continue to receive on this platform — mainly based on how I look as opposed to the work we put in daily to serve — demonstrate the death of reason and the erosion of progressive politics,” Mogale said.

“I am unmoved by these stereotypes. They are simply a manifestation of a deeply embedded patriarchal system, and I know many other women are subjected to this same injustice.”

Mogale used the occasion of Mother’s Day to celebrate the resilience of women who continue to lead despite being undermined.

“As we celebrate mothers today [Sunday] and embrace the gift of being women, I stand tall. I celebrate the immeasurable strength and love we possess and give to those we are tasked to nurture — our children and the children of our motherland.”

Born in Tzaneen, Limpopo, Mogale has steadily risen through the ranks of the ANC. Her political resume includes serving on the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) national task team and holding the position of deputy chairperson for the ANC Tshwane regional executive committee. Beyond politics, she has launched a philanthropic initiative to assist Unisa students struggling to pay their tuition fees.

Residents have also been comparing Mogale’s service delivery efforts to those of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, with some debating which leader is more effective for the capital city. Amid these comparisons, some supporters have even advised Mogale to distance herself from the ANC, suggesting that the party’s failures are tarnishing her image.

Mogale, however, remains steadfast in her party loyalty.

“I am ANC. A proud product of the mass democratic movement,” she declared. “The ANC has shaped us into who we are today. I am part of the generation that will restore this organisation to its former glory, and the current leadership is driving us toward that realisation.”

Mogale reaffirmed her commitment to her portfolio, dismissing the online vitriol as a calculated distraction. “We understand why these co-ordinated attacks have been unleashed. We are not deterred.”

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