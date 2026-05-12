EFF complains about ‘misleading’ commentary on ‘Zimoja Daily’

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The EFF has lodged a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) against the Moja Love TV show Zimoja Daily.

The party accuses the programme of broadcasting “misleading, politically biased and prejudicial” commentary.

During a recent episode, presenter Karabo Isaiah criticised EFF leader Julius Malema for his response to the Constitutional Court’s judgment regarding the Phala Phala matter.

“Can you see how happy he is?” Isaiah asked during the segment. “He is joyful. My word, Julius. Do you think all that’s happening there will put food on the table of ordinary South African citizens?”

Isaiah suggested the EFF should focus on systemic issues like unemployment and the rising costs of fuel and bread rather than the Phala Phala scandal.

The presenter referred to allegations about EFF councillors’ possible involvement in securing tenders in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. She also accused the party of protecting illegal immigrants.

The programme disseminated unverified allegations, misrepresented facts and undermined findings of the Constitutional Court. — Thembi Msane, EFF spokesperson

In the formal complaint, the EFF argued that Zimoja Daily failed to uphold the basic journalistic principles and allow the party the right of reply to the allegations.

“The programme disseminated unverified allegations, misrepresented facts and undermined findings of the Constitutional Court,” EFF spokesperson Thembi Msane said.

“Furthermore, it failed to uphold basic principles of fairness and journalistic integrity by not affording the EFF a right of reply to the claims made. Such conduct is not only irresponsible but also constitutes a breach of the BCCSA’s code of conduct.”

The party demanded an immediate withdrawal of the episode, a formal public apology and a dedicated slot on the same platform to respond to the claims.

In response to the backlash, Moja Love has invited the EFF to participate in a special segment to discuss the socioeconomic issues currently affecting South Africans.

“As a broadcaster committed to fairness, accountability, and the constitutional principles of freedom of expression, Moja Love believes it is important to create a platform where differing views can be openly engaged,” said Moja Love spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete.

The production team has scheduled the discussion to take place in a community hall in Soweto. The session is set to be recorded on May 16 and will air on May 17.

“The platform will allow for open engagement on the issues raised while promoting respectful and meaningful dialogue that contributes positively to national discourse.”

TimesLIVE