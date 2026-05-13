ANC Joburg ward councillor Simphiwe Oscar Simelane dies at 39

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ANC Joburg ward councillor Simphiwe Oscar Simelane has died at the age of 39.

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The ANC Johannesburg and the City of Johannesburg council are mourning the death of ward 19, which covers parts of Soweto (region D), councillor Simphiwe Oscar Simelane, who died after a short illness at the age of 39.

Simelane was found dead on Tuesday morning at his home.

The ANC Johannesburg region described Simelane as a “dedicated soldier” and a leader who served the public with unwavering commitment.

“Simelane dedicated his life to the service of the people, advancing the ideals of the movement and working tirelessly to improve the living conditions of his community,” the party said in a statement.

“His commitment to selfless service, organisational discipline and community development will remain a lasting legacy within the movement and broader society.”

The party further noted that it intends to honour his memory by continuing the mission of building united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous communities.

The City of Johannesburg council remembered Simelane for his leadership skills, noting that he will be deeply missed by the residents he served with dedication and commitment.

“Simelane was a young and dedicated leader who served his community and the residents of Johannesburg with immense passion, commitment and selflessness,” it said. “He was a champion of community development and youth empowerment, whose contribution to the upliftment of his community will not be forgotten.”

Both the party and the city council conveyed their condolences to Simelane’s family, friends and the residents of ward 19.

“We share in your pain and stand in solidarity with all those affected by this profound loss.”

TimesLIVE