EFF celebrates court win over Ngizwe Mchunu’s Malema smears

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The EFF has welcomed an interim interdict ordering radio personality and activist Ngizwe Mchunu to desist from making derogatory statements about Julius Malema.

During a widely televised interview, Mchunu criticised the EFF leader for his anti-Afrophobia stance while making various accusations.

Through his legal team, Malema argued in the Pretoria high court that the remarks were false and malicious, politically motivated and intended to portray him as a criminal and dishonest leader. In an urgent order handed down on Tuesday, the court directed Mchunu to cease all defamatory commentary regarding the EFF leader.

The order also prohibits Mchunu from “publishing, or causing to be published, any further defamatory statements … wherein [he] directly or indirectly, explicitly, or implicitly repeats the same or similar allegations made in the impugned statements”.

The EFF hailed the ruling as a decisive victory, not only for Malema but also “for the principle that truth prevails over propaganda and mob disinformation”.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo emphasised that political contestation should never devolve into “dangerous xenophobic propaganda” or lies intended to incite hatred. He argued that the party was being unfairly targeted for maintaining an “ethical and historically grounded approach to immigration” regarding other African nationals.

The party accused Mchunu of using genuine immigration concerns to spread xenophobia and hate, labelling him a “xenophobic vigilante”. Some people are exploiting genuine socioeconomic frustrations to spread xenophobic hysteria and manufacture enemies out of vulnerable communities, the party said.

The matter has been referred for trial or oral evidence on a date yet to be determined by the registrar of the court. Mchunu has been ordered to pay Malema’s legal costs, including the costs of two counsel, and appear in court on May 19 to show cause why the interim order should not be made final.

“We are confident that the final outcome of this matter will further expose the reckless and dishonest conduct that gave rise to these proceedings,” the EFF said.

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