Politics

PODCAST | Cyril, a plodder by day and a cowboy in the dark?

Former DA leader Tony Leon unpacks his complex public and private personas

Peter Bruce

Peter Bruce

Editor-at-large & columnist

An interim report on the Phala Phala farmgate scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa has been completed by the office of the public protector.
Cash at the centre of the Phala Phala saga continues to haunt President Cyril Ramaphosa as the impeachment process is revived. (Karen Moolman)

Join former DA leader Tony Leon as he tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that the Phala Phala scandal and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bizarre private visit to Zimbabwe a week ago reveal a man capable of taking considerable risks away from the public eye while simultaneously being careful and ponderous in policy and politics where we are able to watch him.

In a discussion recorded hours before Ramaphosa announced he would take the original judicial panel report into the robbery at his Limpopo farm on review, Leon said while a review may delay the work of a parliamentary impeachment committee, “he’ll have to deal with a whole lot of the issues he thought perhaps were buried”.

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