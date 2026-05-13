Social development department suspends minister Tolashe’s special adviser Kgatla

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The Public Service Commission this week revealed that by September 2024, the Eastern Cape provincial government had paid nearly R11m to 34 civil servants on suspension for periods far beyond the maximum 60 days. Stock photo.

The department of social development has suspended Ngwako Kgatla, the special adviser to minister Sisisi Tolashe, after findings by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The department confirmed Kgatla’s immediate suspension on Wednesday. It said Kgatla would remain on full pay while investigations continue.

“Mr Kgatla is suspended with full salary while the department commits to investigating and finalise this matter,” it said.

The department said the decision follows findings contained in a PSC report relating to irregularities in the appointment of Tolashe’s former private secretary, Lesedi Mabiletja.

The PSC previously found alleged collusion, fraud and forgery linked to Mabiletja’s appointment in Tolashe’s office. The commission also found Kgatla and Tolashe’s former chief of staff Zanele Simmons manipulated information regarding Mabiletja’s qualifications and experience.

The Daily Maverick previously reported Kgatla was Mabiletja’s uncle.

The department views the alleged misconduct seriously as it remains committed to handling and finalising the investigation process by following due investigation processes and ensuring fairness — Department of social development

PSC chairperson Somadoda Fikeni told parliament’s portfolio committee on social development last week the investigation uncovered manye violations in the appointment process.

The PSC found then 22-year-old Mabiletja did not possess the required qualifications or experience for the position and had misrepresented information on her CV.

In advice to the minister, the PSC said disciplinary action should be considered against Kgatla.

“The PSC advises the minister considers taking disciplinary action against Mr Kgatla for incorrectly reflecting on Ms Mabiletja’s CV that she had three years’ public service experience as a volunteer in the office of the deputy minister, assisting the deputy minister’s private secretary, whereas Ms Mabiletja never reflected the information on her CV when she submitted the CV to Mr Kgatla,” it said.

The PSC further recommended the matter be referred for investigation into possible fraud linked to the SmartGov recruitment system.

“In light of the director-general’s suspicion of fraud, it requests the Special Investigating Unit and/or the Information and Communications Technology Sector Education and Training Authority (ICT Seta) to investigate the submission process on the SmartGov System to determine whether fraud occurred when the submission was approved, and if so provide guidance on the implementation of control mechanisms to prevent a recurrence,” the report said.

The department said Kgatla’s suspension would allow for a full investigation into the PSC findings. It confirmed disciplinary proceedings are also being initiated.

“The department views the alleged misconduct seriously as it remains committed to handling and finalising the investigation process by following due investigation processes and ensuring fairness.”

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