Politics

South Africa secures R2.5bn loan from Opec Fund to ‘unlock infrastructure bottlenecks’

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Opec's offices in Vienna, Austria, November 30 2023. Picture: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
The National Treasury says the loan agreement is the first between the government and the Opec Fund. File photo. (, Reuters/Leonhard Foeger)

South Africa has secured a $150m (R2.47bn) development policy loan from the Opec Fund for International Development to support reforms aimed at easing infrastructure bottlenecks, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

The Treasury said the loan agreement was the first between South Africa’s government and the Opec Fund.

“The loan will support government’s ongoing reform programme aimed at unlocking infrastructure bottlenecks, particularly in the energy and freight transport sectors,” it said.

It aligns with the Treasury’s financing strategy, which seeks to diversify funding sources and minimise increases in debt service costs.

The Treasury said the financing has a six-year maturity with a two-year grace period and an interest rate of six-month secured overnight financing rate plus 1.25%.

Reuters

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