Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

300 Ghanaians to be evacuated from SA amid ‘xenophobic’ protests

2

Media giant Maria McCloy dies at 50 after heart failure

3

Helen Zille takes Joburg to court over ‘man-made’ water collapse

4

Nearly a third of ICT non-compliant with B-BBEE, says Parks Tau

5

BREAKING | Major drug laboratory raided in North West

Related Articles