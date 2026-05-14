Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media after special NEC meeting

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TimesLIVE

The ANC NEC is briefing the media on Thursday after holding a special NEC meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday, where the party discussed the Constitutional Court judgment nullifying Parliament’s rejection of the Section 89 panel report on Phala Phala.

The report found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer in the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

TimesLIVE

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