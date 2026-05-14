Politics

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases

Commission presses on in Johannesburg

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘Papa, buy us pizza on Saturday’: father’s heartbreak after twins die in shack fire

2

NHLANHLA NXUMALO | The march is not just xenophobia ― it is a cry from South Africa’s invisible men

3

LUNGELO NTOBONGWANA | South Africa’s real crisis is institutional execution

4

Ismail ‘has nothing to prove’ but wants to help Proteas win World Cup

5

Nontshinga ‘Special One’ in quest for historic third world title

Related Articles