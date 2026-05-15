‘Losing a part of me’: Zandile Dabula quits Operation Dudula

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Anti-immigrant activist Zandile Dabula has announced her resignation from Operation Dudula, stepping down as a member and leader of the organisation.

Dabula made the announcement during a media briefing on Thursday, saying she had formally communicated her decision to the organisations’s national executive committee and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

She said it was not an easy decision.

“There has never been an easy moment in this journey. Every phase had its challenges, and this moment is no different. Resigning from Operation Dudula feels like losing a part of myself. The movement has become a defining part of my life. However, I recognise growth often comes with difficulties but also with emotional decisions.”

Dabula joined the organisation during its initial stages in 2021. The group was registered as a civic organisation in 2022 before registering as a political party in 2023, when Dabula was voted in as leader, succeeding Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini. As a founding member, she played a pivotal role in leading operations on the ground.

The party is known for its anti-immigrant stance, campaigning for stricter laws against undocumented foreign nationals in the country. They have held several nationwide protests demanding the immediate deportation of illegal immigrants.

Reflecting on the early days of the movement, Dabula said they fought for the right to speak openly about illegal immigration issues in South Africa.

Dabula said she plans to enrol in an institution of higher learning to further her studies while continuing to support community-based operations.

Her resignation does not mean she is abandoning the cause.

“I don’t want you to misunderstand me, I am not abandoning the struggle. I am not backing down, I am not retreating from the issues I raised six years ago, and I am not dropping the ball,” she clarified. “But this decision represents an evolution in how I choose to contribute, differently from what we normally do as an organisation.”

She described her journey with Operation Dudula as one of “commitment, sacrifice, and purpose”.

“I have worked on the front lines under difficult and often volatile conditions. I have been confronted on formal platforms and engaged directly with law enforcers, and I fought a lot with them because I took instructions from communities and I made sure I wanted to send it across,” Dabula said.

“I have witnessed the strength and pain of our members and supporters. Operation Dudula is not only an organisation I built, it also shaped me as a person. It gave me purpose and a deep understanding of the lived realities of ordinary South Africans. I have been Operation Dudula, and Operation Dudula has been me.

“My commitment to South Africans remains unchanged. I would like to sincerely extend my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout these six years. It has never been easy.

“I am a proud young woman who helped ignite a national conversation that is now recognised beyond our borders. When no-one wanted to talk about it, I stood firm and spoke about it.”

The party is expected to confirm its new leadership in due course.

TimesLIVE