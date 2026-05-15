Papa Penny resigns from MK Party

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MK Party leader Jacob Zuma welcomed Papa Penny to the party at the Masibuye Rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg in 2024. Penny, who's real name is Gezani Kobane, has resigned from the party. File photo.

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MK Party MP Gezani Kobane, popularly known as Papa Penny, has announced his resignation from both the party and his seat in the National Assembly.

Kobane joined the MK Party in 2024 and was sworn in as an MP that year.

In a letter dated May 15 and addressed to party leader Jacob Zuma, Kobane said internal party conflicts in Limpopo led to his decision to step down.

“It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation letter to you, my President,” the letter read.

“When I took the decision to join the party, I did so knowing that the struggle to attain the emancipation of our people would come at a cost.

“What I did not anticipate was that such costs would come from attacks, vilification and the belittling of my person and efforts by those in the provincial leadership of the party in Limpopo.”

I would like to thank President Zuma for the opportunity that the MKP gave me to be part of the national parliament and to be of service to our people. For that I will forever be grateful — Gezani Kobane, aka Papa Penny

Kobane referenced recent media statements, noting that they sought to impair his dignity and the reputation “which I have built over decades through hard work, especially in a world that was not accommodating of people of my background”.

He added that he would understand such behaviour if it came from the enemies of the revolution, but he could not tolerate “betrayal” from within his own ranks.

“I joined MKP voluntarily and I served it to this point to the best of my abilities. Therefore kindly accept my resignation, and I wish the party well.”

He further thanked Zuma for the opportunity to represent the party in parliament.

“I would like to thank President Zuma for the opportunity that the MKP gave me to be part of the national parliament and to be of service to our people. For that I will forever be grateful.”

Before joining the MK Party, Kobane served as an ANC councillor for the Giyani local municipality from 2011 until his departure.

At the time of his exit from the ruling party, he attributed his decision to a lack of support and what he perceived as jealousy stemming from his popularity as a successful musician.

He said Zuma ultimately came to his rescue by forming the MK Party.

“I didn’t know where to run when I was facing those challenges in the ANC until last year when Zuma announced his new party,” Kobane said previously.

“I was happy. I didn’t want to be in the ANC any more. Today I’m happy because I’m in MK and it’s growing fast.”

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