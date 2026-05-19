IFP councillor in KZN expelled over extortion allegations

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The IFP has expelled a councillor in the King Cetshwayo District Municipality in Richards Bay, Sipho “ES” Mbatha, over allegations of extortion.

The party announced the decision on Monday, noting that the expulsion was made in terms of section 11.10 of the IFP constitution.

“Over a period of time, the national council received various allegations against Mbatha, including but not limited to the extortion of money from individuals while purporting to act in the name of the party,” said IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Hlengwa added that the allegations were addressed during a special sitting on May 4 of the IFP’s national council which unanimously resolved to expel Mbatha from the party, consequently removing him from his position as an IFP PR councillor in the King Cetshwayo District Municipality.

The party warned the public not to fall victim to the alleged extortion schemes linked to the former councillor.

“Members of the public are hereby warned against the alleged scam and extortion activities associated with Mr Mbatha,” the party stated.

“Any such activities, whether past or present, were and are not sanctioned by the party.”

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