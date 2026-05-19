Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk’s trial postponed as magistrate falls ill

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk’s trial has been postponed to June 2.

The magistrate in charge of the case has been booked off sick.

Van Niekerk’s trial had been set down for this week. It centres on Van Niekerk’s 2022 appointment of Boqwana Burns Incorporated to handle various legal matters at a cost of R575,000.

His position as speaker of the legislature at the time was uncertain because city manager Noxolo Nqwazi had already declared vacancies in the council held by his party, the National Alliance.

It is further alleged that Boqwana Burns was not on the municipality’s list of approved legal service providers, and by appointing them, Van Niekerk attempted to circumvent the Municipal Finance Management Act.

In October Van Niekerk was found guilty of contempt of court after failing to appear in court, opting instead to attend a conference in Germany. He paid a R2,000 fine.

On Tuesday Van Niekerk said when he arrived in court, he was told the magistrate had been booked off.

“The week was set for my trial,” he said. “When we report on June 2, we will then be given a second date for my trial. So I’m hopeful that we’ll finally get started in either June or July.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald