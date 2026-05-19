WATCH | Police fire tear gas, rubber bullets to disperse foreigners seeking shelter at police station

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Foreigners staged a protest outside the Durban Central police station on Monday and Tuesday.

Story audio is generated using AI

KwaZulu-Natal police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a group of about 300 protesting foreigners who blocked the entrances to the Durban Central police station and magistrate’s court, calling for protection.

The group, which included children, said they feared for their safety in light of ongoing civil action against undocumented foreigners.

About 30 protesters turned up at the station on Monday asking for police intervention and shelter, and after negotiations with metro police, they were later moved to an encampment near Hoy Park.

Public order police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a group of about 300 protesting foreign nationals outside the Durban Central police station.

📹:supplied pic.twitter.com/PNWstFD0hF — Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) May 19, 2026

On Tuesday the number grew to more than 200 people who forcibly blocked access to the station.

It is understood police attempted to negotiate with them, urging them to return to their homes, but they refused to budge, saying they “would not move and were prepared to die in the hands of the police”.

A police spokesperson said Public Order Police members were deployed and “minimum legal force” was used to disperse the crowd.

TimesLIVE