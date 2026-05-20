Politics

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases

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TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

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