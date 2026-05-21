‘Coalitions bill’ to kick in with November municipal polls

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Cogta minister and IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa wants to reshape local government to be fit for purpose. File photo.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa is confident the new rules proposed by “the coalitions bill” will be enforceable by the November 4 local government elections.

He told the National Assembly on Wednesday that parties intending to contest the upcoming municipal elections in November would be subject to a new set of regulations after the polls.

Hlabisa said by then the Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, dubbed the coalitions bill, would be ready for implementation. The bill is aimed at deterring parties from entering fragile coalitions to the detriment of service delivery and proper governance.

He was presenting the department’s budget vote, or spending plans and policy priorities, for the 2026/27 financial year.

Since 2016, a growing number of municipalities across the country have been governed by unstable coalitions, some often formed for political expediency.

A striking example is the richest and biggest metro, Johannesburg, which has had four mayors from various parties since 2021.

Parties, after local government elections will be required to go into formal written agreements, outlining their commitments and their responsibilities. — Velenkosini Hlabisa, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister

Hlabisa said the bill would help close the revolving door and force coalition partners to enter into written and legally binding co-operation agreements.

The bill, currently being processed by the Cogta portfolio committee, would also limit the number of no-confidence motions against mayors and speakers to one in a 12-month period.

“Parties, after local government elections will be required to go into formal written agreements, outlining their commitments and their responsibilities,” said the minister.

“These agreements will be legally binding and help to maintain stability in municipal councils.”

The Cogta minister and leader of the IFP, a member of the government of national unity (GNU), said “the coalitions bill was at the core of his legislative reform agenda in the municipal space.

“The Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority Bill will strengthen transparency and accountability; and the Draft Fire Services Bill will modernise fire service governance.

“These reforms are about one thing, stabilising municipalities so that service delivery becomes reliable, predictable and consistent.”

Hlabisa said his department was pushing ahead with enforcing ethical and competent leadership at municipalities, changing rules to ensure that qualified and competent people were appointed to managerial positions.

He said “where there is discipline, monitoring and consequence management”, municipal audits showed improvement.

However, during the budget vote debate, one MP after another lamented the dire state of municipalities.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi, who chairs parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa, cited the City of Joburg, whose debt to Eskom has risen to R5bn and the power utility is now threatening to switch off the lights.

Zibi said until political leaders stopped meddling in the appointment of municipal executives, things would remain the same.

“There are two sides to the solution. The first is for South Africans to make thoughtful choices at election time, and there’s one that’s coming up in November.

“But there is one that is within the ambit of the minister, and within the ambit of parliament, and that is to begin to prescribe specific standards for appointment of officials. That must be done.”

Build One South Africa’s Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster said it was regrettable that Cogta was receiving a budget of R125bn, largely to be disbursed to underperforming municipalities.

“The lived reality of South Africans tells the story of municipal failure and institutional decay.

“We have more than 80% of municipalities in financial distress or are facing governance crises. So the problem no longer becomes funding, it becomes governance accountability and competence.”