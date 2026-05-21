Papa Penny joins Floyd Shivambu’s AMM

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Former MK Party MP Gezani Eric Kobane, popularly known as Papa Penny, has joined Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement (AMM) after ditching the MK Party.

Kobane resigned from both the MK Party and his seat in the National Assembly last Friday, citing internal party conflicts.

AMM leader Floyd Shivambu said the musician turned politician would help the party campaign in the November local government elections in the Giyani area.

“He is going to play an important role in the leadership of the AMM. We welcome him to the party,” he said.

Kobane previously served as an ANC councillor for the Giyani local municipality from 2011 until his departure from the party. He later joined the MK Party, where he was sworn in as an MP following the 2024 elections.

TimesLIVE