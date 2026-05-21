Politics

POLL | What do you think of Papa Penny leaving MK Party to join Afrika Mayibuye Movement?

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Reality TV star Papa Penny has cut his ties with the ANC. File photo.
Musician and politician Papa Penny has joined the Afrika Mayibuye Movement. File photo. (Supplied)

Musician turned politician Papa Penny’s move to join the Afrika Mayibuye Movement (AMM) after ditching the MK Party has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Papa Penny, whose real name is Gezani Eric Kobane, was welcomed to his new party by AMM leader Floyd Shivambu on Wednesday.

He announced his resignation from the MK Party on Friday, citing internal party conflicts. This left many questioning the move as this is the third political party he has joined. He served as an ANC councillor for more than 10 years before joining the MK Party in 2024.

While some critics suggested his move was influenced by cultural alignment as a Tsonga speaker, others questioned what he will bring to the table and raised concerns about the stability of the movement.

Despite the criticism, Shivambu has expressed confidence in Kobane’s leadership, saying he will lead the party’s campaign for the 2026 local government elections in the Giyani municipal area.

TimesLIVE

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