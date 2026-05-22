Ghost-busting verification platform goes live next month, says Masondo

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Deputy finance minister David Masondo is working towards launching an online verification platform to combat the scourge of ghost employees. File photo.

Deputy finance minister David Masondo says the National Treasury is on course to launch an online verification platform to improve public service payroll systems and combat the scourge of ghost employees.

Masondo was addressing a mini-plenary of Parliament during the debate on finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget vote on Friday morning. The Treasury launched the ghost worker and payment irregularity audit in 2025 using a data-driven approach.

Each year the budget speech in February makes mention of ghost employees, which cost the fiscus R3.9bn in 2025, as a major challenge for the government’s cost containment measures.

“We have developed an online verification platform, which will go live on 15 June 2026, with the verification process open for two months. National Treasury will issue an instruction note outlining the process in detail.

“This work forms part of our broader Targeted and Responsible Savings (Tars) initiative. And future phases will include a single sign-on tool for public servants and improvements to the payroll system to strengthen controls, prevent irregularities, and improve spending efficiency.”

“As part of this effort, we are updating employee records to ensure that government information is accurate, current, and reliable across national and provincial departments and strengthening the National Population Register,” said Masondo.

Persal has served as the payroll system for the public service since 1995 ... However, it is an antiquated system, hence the department’s priority programme to upgrade, introducing enhanced functionality, modern interfacing and advanced interoperability — David Masondo, deputy finance minister

He said modernising financial management practices remains a strategic priority for the department. Phase 1 has commenced through targeted modernisation of key legacy systems, including the modernisation of the Persal system and the automation of annual financial statements.

“Persal has served as the payroll system for the public service since 1995. Its 14-million lines of code ensures that 1.4-million government employees are paid monthly without ever having been interrupted and with no ongoing license or maintenance costs.

“However, it is an antiquated system, hence the department’s priority programme to upgrade, introducing enhanced functionality, modern interfacing and advanced interoperability.”

Masondo said the modernisation of public management systems represents a significant step change in strengthening transparency, accountability and good governance at the Treasury and in the state more broadly.

Along with increasing transparency and publication of information, he said the department’s digitisation initiatives will include the development of:

a government-wide data exchange platform, MzansiXchange;

a single sign-on platform, DigiGov, which includes the modernisation of the Persal system; and

an end-to-end electronic government procurement system, e-GP.

He said the Treasury, together with other government departments, depends on high-quality data to support sound decision-making and evidence-based policy. Yet too often data remains fragmented, siloed.

“As a result, it is difficult to access across institutions. MzansiXchange is designed to address this challenge by enabling secure data sharing and real-time cross-referenced verification of information. This will help in reducing fraud, in the elimination of double-dipping and improving efficiency in service delivery.”

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