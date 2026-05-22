LISTEN | Mashatile backs Ramaphosa for axing Tolashe, says ‘rules must kick in’

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Deputy President Paul Mashatile told MPs axed social development minister Sisisi Tolashe had been subjected to many accountability processes before her dismissal, including appearances before parliamentary structures, the ANC’s integrity commission and the president.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa for firing embattled social development minister Sisisi Tolashe, saying the move showed accountability mechanisms are working.

Speaking during a question and answer session in parliament on Thursday, Mashatile said the president acted appropriately after determining Tolashe’s explanation about allegations was poor.

“We must commend the president for having taken steps when he realised the explanation was not satisfactory. He took steps, which is important,” Mashatile told MPs.

Listen to the deputy president:

His remarks come after Ramaphosa fired Tolashe last week following months of controversy, including allegations of misconduct, corruption and misuse of public funds.

Among the allegations were claims that she failed to declare luxury vehicles linked to the ANC Women’s League, improper hiring practices and the alleged use of departmental resources for personal benefit.

Tolashe also faced scrutiny over an irregular director-general appointment, with a forensic probe finding it “highly unlikely” she was unaware of a contract that contradicted cabinet approval.

Further controversy included a “food aide” scandal involving her family, which raised concerns about the misuse of state resources.

Mashatile told MPs Tolashe had been subjected to many accountability processes before her dismissal, including appearances before parliamentary structures, the ANC’s integrity commission and the president.

Nobody is above the law — not the president, not the deputy president, not the ministers, not members of parliament — all of us abide by the law — Deputy President Paul Mashatile

“As a minister, [she] did appear before the ethics committee, did appear before the integrity commission of the ANC, [and] did appear before the president. So accountability did kick in,” he said.

He emphasised that rules governing conduct must be enforced consistently across institutions.

“Where people have faulted, where mistakes have been made, the rules must kick in,” Mashatile said.

The deputy president said accountability is not selective and applies to all public office bearers.

“Nobody is above the law — not the president, not the deputy president, not the ministers, not members of parliament — all of us abide by the law,” he told parliament.

Mashatile said parliament has mechanisms to enforce consequences where necessary.

“In some instances, parliament itself takes steps where they think there must be corrective measures.”

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