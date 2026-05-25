IN PICS | KZN premier Thami Ntuli kicks of Africa Day commemoration with parade

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Participants dressed in colourful traditional attire take part in the Africa Day cultural parade from King Dinuzulu Park to the Durban Playhouse on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli commemorated Africa Day with a march and gathering at the Durban Playhouse on Monday.

The premier’s office said in the wake of “a prevailing climate characterised by social movements calling on the immediate deportation of undocumented immigrants and recent developments” in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntuli remained committed to addressing the issue of undocumented foreign nationals using all legal systems at the disposal of the provincial government, including the laws that govern immigration.

Participants dressed in colourful traditional attire took part in the Africa Day cultural parade from King Dinuzulu Park to the Durban Playhouse on Monday, celebrating African unity, diversity, heritage and solidarity during the KwaZulu-Natal celebrations led by premier Thamsanqa Ntuli. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Members of March and March, Operation Dudula and the Amabhinca Nation have increased “clean-up” campaigns, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal, in the past month. The groups have increased their focus on forcing undocumented migrants out of the country, claiming they rob locals of jobs, threaten the economy and are responsible for criminal syndicates.

Participants in the Africa Day celebrations in Durban. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Last week tensions were heightened when foreigners camped outside the Durban central police station, calling for help and protection against attacks and threats by groups questioning their legal status in the country.

The groups were temporarily housed at the Diakonia Centre after they were dispersed with rubber bullets and teargas, and later moved to temporary shelters.

Participants at the Africa Day celebrations in Durban. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Ntuli’s office said Monday’s celebration “reaffirms KwaZulu-Natal’s commitment to celebrating African unity, shared identity and cultural heritage, and the continent’s democratic and developmental aspirations”.

A police band performed at the Africa Day celebrations in Durban. (Sandile Ndlovu)

The proceedings started with an African cultural parade from King Dinuzulu Park to the Durban Playhouse to showcase the vibrancy, diversity and cultural richness of the continent through music, dance, traditional attire and artistic expression.

The national flags of the continent on display at the Africa Day celebrations. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Ntuli will later participate in an African Renaissance engagement scheduled to take place at the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani in Durba.

The Africa Day celebrations in Durban were led by KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli. (Sandile Ndlovu)

The engagement will focus on advancing continental development, economic transformation, cultural affirmation and strengthening African solidarity in pursuit of a prosperous, peaceful and self-determined future for the continent.

TimesLIVE