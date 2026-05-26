ANC mayoral candidates will need to pass through eye of the needle, says Mbalula

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says metro mayoral hopefuls wanting to stand for election under the ANC’s banner will be expected to undergo rigorous screening processes.

“You will need to be a person who has gone through the eye of the needle, with all the capabilities an individual can possess, to run a city like Johannesburg, for example, rather than just leaving it to chance,” he said.

This follows the party’s decision to cast a wider net than usual in its search for candidates to serve in their metro mayoral positions, outside the party’s traditional practice of interviewing internal candidates, who would include regional leaders.

“We will infuse centrality and popular participation, and at the same time headhunt people with the skills and capacity to run these cities, and drive development and service delivery in those cities,” he said.

Mbalula was speaking at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday following their national executive committee meeting at the weekend.

The meeting deliberated on the ANC’s approach towards the upcoming local government elections, including options of searching for candidates outside its ranks.

“If you want to become a mayor, you have to be a good South African who agrees with ANC policies and supports the ANC as a citizen. You must equally accept party membership and avail yourself. On the basis of that, you will be considered for participation.”

The secretary-general said this was not the first time the party had taken this approach, but conceded that their earlier experiment had not been at this level.

“This has happened in our processes of selecting councillors, particularly at ward level. We started this in the last two elections. All our councillor selection processes involved what we called ‘community participation’. So this is not new.”

In recent local government elections, the ANC has opened up its pool of ward councillor candidates to more than just branch leaders, but also to community activists popular and trusted by their communities.

“The ANC has gone to communities where the community says we want this particular person to be a candidate. That’s what has happened. We are following the same pattern when it comes to mayors.”

He said this proved to work well for the party and they would be employing a similar approach in the selection of metro mayor candidates, although their candidacy would be subject to scrutiny by the party’s top seven officials. “With the mayors, it is slightly new.”

He said this level of involvement and oversight was important for the party, considering the billion-rand budgets that mayors have responsibility for.

“If you look at the budget, in particular the metros and the secondary cities, it is huge. That is what shapes the local economy in the different provinces.”

Mbalula said it was experience that guided the party down this pathway and they hoped to gain control by being serious in the process of the selection of mayors.

“We’ve got people in our communities who are councillors, who are a true embodiment of consultation and engagement. This happens under the banner of the ANC, they have embraced it fully.”

TimesLIVE