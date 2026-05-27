Minister mounts forensic probe into dodgy R1.6bn textbook tender

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Siviwe Gwarube, minister of basic education, is launching a forensic probe into her department’s R1.6bn tender for the supply of textbooks in the basic education foundational phases. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has resolved to mount a forensic probe into her department’s R1.6bn tender for the supply of textbooks in the basic education foundational phases.

Gwarube made the announcement in parliament on Wednesday evening during the tabling of her department’s almost R40bn budget for the 2026/27 financial year, including R37bn towards conditional grants to ramp up schooling infrastructure.

This follows recent reports by News24 that the department had enlisted the services of several companies, including an inexperienced one with no traceable track record, to supply learning material in the foundation phase (Grade 1 to 3) textbook procurement process at a cost of R1.6bn.

Gwarube told MPs the forensic probe into the schools’ textbook tender would be led by an independent and experienced legal firm.

Gwarube, who is also a former DA chief whip now serving in government under the umbrella of the government of national unity, said the National Treasury had just wrapped up an inclusive investigation into the tender, hence they were not going for a full forensic probe.

This is about ensuring that quality textbooks reach learners on time through a lawful, fair, transparent process worthy of public confidence. Corruption in education is never victimless. And neither is weak governance. Both are ultimately paid for by children — Siviwe Gwarube, basic education minister

“I have considered advice from National Treasury and preliminary internal audit work. I will not preempt the outcome of any process,” she said.

“However, the concerns are serious enough to require independent testing. While National Treasury’s consideration of the matter was inconclusive, it has raised a concern about whether the department’s deviation from ordinary competitive bidding processes was lawfully justified and properly supported by the required reasons, records and approvals.

“Due to capacity constraints within National Treasury, it indicated that a proper conclusion requires a full investigation.

“I am therefore announcing that the department will launch an independent external investigation into the Foundation Phase National Catalogue process.

“This investigation must be conducted urgently by a reputable, independent law firm with the expertise, credibility and capacity to withstand scrutiny. This is about ensuring that quality textbooks reach learners on time through a lawful, fair, transparent process worthy of public confidence. Corruption in education is never victimless. And neither is weak governance. Both are ultimately paid for by children.”

Among other areas, she has allocated R11bn for school nutrition; R16bn for school infrastructure; R4.6bn for early child development; R477m for mathematics, science and technology; and R307m for pupils with disabilities.

“These allocations only matter if they reach learners quickly, efficiently and transparently. Delivery must be felt in the classroom.”

Gwarube also reported to parliament that she was worried about the financial state of several provincial departments in her portfolio.

She said after a financial analysis, there were indications that provinces such as Northern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal were at risk of fast running out of money due to bad management.

“The analysis projected that three provincial education departments would fall into the red by 2025/26, rising to four by 2026/27 and seven by the outer year of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework.

“Those risks are now materialising in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Northern Cape, with others under growing pressure.

“Today, I am announcing a multi-disciplinary recovery technical support team of experienced advisers to support provinces on budget planning, financial analysis and school resourcing. When provincial education finances fail, learners suffer first.

“Provinces must also ensure that norms and standards funding allocations are paid to schools on time. These funds are not optional. They are not a favour to schools. They are the lifeblood of teaching and learning.”

The basic education minister also indicated she now wanted the public debate on the matric results to focus more on the quality of passes and critical subjects, saying it should not just be limited to the controversial 30% pass rate.

“We must applaud the Class of 2025 for achieving a pass rate of 88%, the highest in our country’s history.

“But for too long, the national conversation on quality has been reduced to a single percentage — the national pass rate or the misleading myth of a 30% pass mark.

“I am therefore announcing that, going forward, the department will rank provincial performance through an inclusive basket of indicators focused on quality.

“This quality basket will include the overall pass percentage, Bachelor pass attainment, distinctions, participation and performance in gateway subjects (like mathematics, physical sciences and accounting), as well as the learner retention rate.

“This will give South Africans a more honest picture of quality, participation, progression and subject depth.”