Politics

BREAKING | National Assembly to hold first impeachment committee meeting on Monday

Committee will meet soon to elect chair

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Parliament is forging ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo. (Phando Jikelo)

Parliament’s impeachment committee is expected to hold its first meeting on Monday.

This was disclosed in the National Assembly’s programming meeting following questions from the EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula.

National Assembly secretary Masibulele Xaso confirmed this, adding the impeachment committee is likely to meet soon and elect its chair.

This is the strongest indication yet that parliament is forging ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite his judicial review application on the section 89 panel report on Phala Phala.

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