WATCH | ‘Foreign-owned’ shops looted as revenge after mayor taken to court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police dispersed a mob in Estcourt that looted shops suspected of being owned by foreigners who took the mayor to court.

Police dispersed a crowd that looted shops suspected of being owned by foreigners in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning.

Provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said six shops “owned by foreign nationals” were looted and calm has been restored in the area. He said no injuries were reported.

“Police are assessing the situation for further investigations and police visibility will be maintained in the area.”

He said the looting apparently took place in response to foreigners who took Mayor Mduduzi Myeza to court after Myeza gave undocumented foreign national business owners a 21-day deadline to leave the town. The deadline was due to end on Wednesday, May 27.

The complainants took the Myeza matter to court on May 26.

Netshiunda said a meeting had been arranged for Friday afternoon between Myeza’s office, police and the owners of the building which houses the looted shops.

The meeting will attempt to deal with tensions between locals, foreigners and the authorities.

TimesLIVE